Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT resumes exhumation of remaining burial sites

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) resumed exhumation of alleged burial sites in Dharmasthala village in connection with the mass burial case on Monday.

No exhumation took place on Sunday due to the unavailability of revenue and other department officials and staff. On the sixth day of exhumation on Monday, the SIT is expected to dig alleged burial spot numbers 11 and 12 identified by the witness-complainant, in search of any human remains.

Earlier on Saturday, the efforts of the SIT didn't yield any results at spot numbers 9 and 10, even after digging almost 8 feet using excavators. So far, out of the 13 alleged burial sites shown by the whistleblower, SIT has found human remains in only one of the sites.