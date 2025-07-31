Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT finds partial skeletal remains in alleged burial site No 6 | Watch Video

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) during exhumation found some partial skeletal remains and a few broken skull parts at the alleged burial site No 6 identified by the whistleblower in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case on Thursday.

"We have found partial skeletal remains in Spot no 6 marked by us. It is probably of a male body," said sources in the SIT to The New Indian Express. A few broken skull parts and bones were recovered and will be sent for further forensic examination.

The SIT started exhumation at spot no 6 in the presence of the witness-complainant on Thursday morning, which is located in the forested area close to the Nethravathi river.

According to sources, the whistleblower has already shown the spot where he claims to have exhumed skeletal remains by himself, and the SIT is likely to do the digging there soon. Earlier, in the 5 sites dug, no human remains were found.

It may be recalled that the whistleblower, the Witness-complainant in the case and a former sanitation worker, has alleged that he was coerced into burying the bodies of victims of alleged rape and murder a decade ago in Dharmasthala village. A case was registered at the Dharmasthala police station on July 4 and the SIT was formed to investigate the case on July 19.

Earlier in a press communiqué, the SIT said that citizens can contact the team between 10 am and 5 pm at its temporary office at the Inspection Bungalow in Mallikatte, Kadri, Mangaluru. Information can also be shared via WhatsApp on 8277986369, by telephone at 0824-2005301, or through email at sitdps@ksp.gov.in.

Officers also said that ground-penetrating radar (GPR) or mountain radar systems are under consideration to assist the exhumation, though wet soil and interference from rain can degrade signal accuracy. A final decision on using radar technology is expected to be taken Thursday.