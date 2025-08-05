Dharmasthala burial case: No findings on Day 7 of exhumation; advocate claims '3 human remains found'

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which resumed exhumation of alleged burial sites on Tuesday, found no human skeletal remains in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Day 7 of the exhumation process was carried out under the supervision of SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama, who is also the investigating officer of the SIT and Assistant Commissioner of Puttur Division Stella Varghese, at spot 11 and 12 shown by the witness-complainant amid heavy rain.

But the efforts of the SIT yielded no results as there was no trace of any remains. So far, out of the 12 sites dug by the SIT, human remains have been discovered in only one site.

Meanwhile, legal counsel representing Sujatha Bhat, mother of Ananya Bhat, a MBBS student who allegedly went missing in Dharmasthala a decade ago, on Tuesday claimed that 'three human remains were discovered after digging the sites shown by the complainant on Monday'.