Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT finds human skeletal remains near 11th 'burial site'

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the Dharmasthala mass burial case, on Monday found human skeletal remains close to the 11th alleged burial site.

The SIT officials and the witness-complainant had entered the forested area on the highway side in Dharmasthala village on Monday to resume exhumation at site no 11 at around 11 pm. Those involved in the exhumation were seen carrying a bag full of salt to the spot, said sources.

According to sources, the human remains were found close to the alleged burial site, and it is yet to be known whether the bones were discovered while digging the spot. More details are awaited from the authorities.

Sources said that the few bones recovered from the site are suspected to be those of a male and were discovered along with a rope and some clothes. The remains will be sent for forensic analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

The exhumation process resumed on Monday for the sixth day after being paused on Sunday due to the unavailability of revenue and other department officials and staff.

Earlier on Saturday, the efforts of the SIT didn't yield any results at spot numbers 9 and 10, even after digging almost 8 feet using excavators. So far, out of the 13 alleged burial sites shown by the whistleblower, SIT has found human remains in only one of the sites.

At spot number 6, the SIT found partial human remains, including a few bones, broken skull pieces and two teeth, and the same has been sent for forensic analysis to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Manipal.

It may be recalled that the whistleblower has lodged a complaint with the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police and at Dharmasthala police station, alleging that he was coerced into burying the bodies of victims of alleged rape and murder a decade ago in Dharmasthala village.

A case was registered at Dharmasthala police station on July 4, and the state government formed the SIT to investigate the case on July 19.