BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court rap, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of KSRTC, led by AITUC-affiliated KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, on Tuesday afternoon temporarily suspended the indefinite strike till August 7. The strike had been called demanding a salary hike for transport staff and settlement of their salary arrears for the last 38 months.

While the impact of the strike was limited in Bengaluru, passengers in other districts were severely affected. Nearly 50% of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana-Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus services were affected by the strike.

Respective district administrations and regional transport offices arranged private vehicles across the state. Security was beefed up at major bus stands. No untoward incidents were reported across the state, except stone throwing on KSRTC buses at Hubballi and Kolar. Two masked men on a motorbike followed a KSRTC bus, which was heading from Hubballi to Hosapete with nearly 25 passengers, and threw stones at it.

As Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services were disrupted during the first half of the day, autos allegedly fleeced customers. People who couldn’t miss their hospital visits and check-ups said they had to pay through their nose for the ride. Some office-goers said they took the Metro, while Bengaluru saw increased traffic during peak hours as many took out their vehicles.

Those heading to the Kempegowda International Airport said the fares of taxis were higher than normal.

We’ve only suspended strike temporarily: JAC

While private buses were deployed to assist stranded passengers at the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), by 10.30 am, there were hardly any passengers, rendering the effort largely ineffective. Frustrated by the low turnout, private bus drivers said, “This is a day of income gone down the drain for us.”

KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation president HV Anantha Subbarao announced around 4 pm that the strike is being suspended temporarily till August 7 and requested the employees to immediately report to duty, after which the services gradually returned to normal.