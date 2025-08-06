Dharmasthala case: SIT begins exhumation at spot 14, where human remains were found earlier

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken up exhumation at spot no. 14, where human remains were found on August 4 in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Sources in the SIT said that digging is underway at the spot where earlier human remains, including a skull, a saree and male slippers, were found on the surface below a tree, which is around 80 meters away from spot no 11.

The spot where human remains were discovered accidentally while the complainant was taking the SIT officials to a fresh spot, has been marked as spot no. 14.

Out of the 13 spots shown by the witness-complainant in the case, exhumation has already been completed in 12 spots and human remains were found at spot no. 6 on July 31.

On August 5, the SIT had dug spot no. 11 and 12, but no remains were found.

Meanwhile, exhumation at last spot no. 13 identified by the whistleblower is still pending, and the reason behind the same is yet to be known.