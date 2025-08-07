Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT to conduct expert GPR survey at site 13 amid rain alert

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct an expert survey today on the usage of the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) or other technology to search for any possible human remains at the final alleged burial site no 13 identified by the witness-complainant in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Sources in the SIT said that expert opinion is sought before going ahead with the exhumation process due to the presence of electricity lines and the proximity of the spot to the main road.

"GPR from Bengaluru is expected to arrive today or tomorrow. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert and rains are expected. Using GPR We are focusing on spot 13 only now," said an officer associated with the SIT told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

SIT team headed by DGP Pronab Mohanty, DIG M N Anucheth and SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama who is also the investigating officer(IO) in the case are expected to visit the spot today and conduct the expert survey.

Officers said that ground-penetrating radar (GPR) or mountain radar systems would be used to assist the exhumation, though wet soil and interference from rain can degrade signal accuracy.

Out of the 13 alleged burial sites shown by the whistleblower, exhumation has been completed in 12 sites, and a new spot marked as spot 14, which is close to site No 11 was also dug on Wednesday, but no human remains were found. Human remains have been found only at spot 6 dug by the SIT while human skeletal remains were discovered accidentally on the surface near a tree very close to spot no 11 on August 4.

The complainant-witness is a former sanitation worker who has alleged that he was coerced into burying the bodies of victims of alleged rape and murder a decade ago in Dharmasthala village. SIT under DGP Pronab Mohanty, which was formed on July 19 is probing the case.