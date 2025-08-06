Dharmasthala burials: SIT to conduct expert survey before using radar at spot 13, no remains found at spot 14

MANGALURU: The SIT is likely to carry out an expert survey before deciding whether to deploy Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and drone-mounted radars at spot number 13, the only site yet to be excavated, as identified by the witness-complainant.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not found any human remains at spot number 14, where digging began on Wednesday morning.

Sources in the SIT told TNIE that SIT chief DGP Pronab Mohanty, who is in Belthangady to oversee the exhumation, is likely to seek expert opinion before using the radar system due to the presence of multiple electricity lines and the proximity of the site to the main road.

The alleged burial site no 13 is located close to the main road in the vicinity of Nethravathi bathing ghat in Dharmasthala village.

Out of the 13 alleged burial sites shown by the witness-complainant, human remains were discovered in only spot no 6. On Wednesday, SIT dug spot no 14 which is about 80 meters away from spot no 11, where human remains including skull was found earlier. However, sources said no human remains have been found at spot 14.