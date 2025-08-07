KSRTC staff strike over pay hike ineffective in Bengaluru

There are more than 3,500 BMTC employees who have returned to their duties after giving an undertaking that they would not take part in any of the strikes. These were the employees who were fired from service after they took part in the previous strike, Bhaskar said.

Further, of the over 6,000 buses, over 1,000 are electric and are operated by the private companies and the drivers of these buses are solely recruited to duty by them. They did not take part in the strike, he explained.

Along with these reasons, Vijaya Bhasakar stated that the confusion among employees about the strike also had an impact.

“We had announced that there would be an indefinite strike from August 5. The state government, in the last minute, a day before the strike, called us for a meeting, which ended in a stalemate. Also, the Karnataka High Court, a day before the strike, directed that the strike be put on hold for a day. So we did not have time to visit every depot, talk to employees, put up posters about the strike”, he said.

Bhaskar said that if the strike had continued for a day, more employees would have joined in, making it a success in Bengaluru too, as the unions are fighting for their cause after all.