Local resident requests SIT to secure custody of witness-complainant in Dharmasthala mass burial case

MANGALURU: Shyam Sundar, a resident of Nada village in Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, has written to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) requesting that the witness-complainant be kept in their custody to ensure an impartial probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Shyam Sundar, in a request letter to the SIT, said, "Being a local person I'm concerned about the unbiased probe into the case. As per the information received from some of the media reports, the witness-complainant arrives to the spots identified as burial sites accompanied by his persons claiming to be his lawyers."

He referred to media reports claiming that the witness-complainant had been staying in hotels in Mangaluru and at a person's residence in Ujire.

“How can we expect an impartial probe in such a serious case if the informer or the witness-complainant who has concealed identity is kept in the custody of private persons and advocates?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, sources in the SIT said that they have received the petition and the matter is being looked into.