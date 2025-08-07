Need to increase beds in Victoria hospital, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and interacted with a few patients. The CM, accompanied by Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, is likely to continue with this exercise by visiting government institutions. The CM also visited the Vanivilas Hospital.

Siddaramaiah said that there is a need to increase the capacity of Victoria Hospital.

According to informed sources, the initiative, first of its kind for the CM, is aimed at energising the administrative machinery. After completing two years in office, Siddaramaiah wished to have first hand information on the status of the administration at the grassroots level. “He would pay such visits to the offices in the secretariat and even at district and taluk headquarters,” sources added.

Apart from interacting with the patients, Siddaramaiah inquired about the facilities at the hospital and also inspected the quality of food supplied to patients and attendants.

Siddaramaiah said that doctors should treat patients with compassion. “There will be too much pressure on the doctors here. I have told them to be patient. Doctors have been instructed not to accept money from anyone,” the CM told reporters.