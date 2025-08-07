NISAR could’ve saved lives in Uttarakhand cloudburst

BENGALURU: Had the July 30-launched NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite been operational now, several lives would have been saved through evacuation ahead of the killer cloudburst and flash floods that almost wiped out Dharali village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2,393 kg NISAR’s unique dual-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) will employ advanced, novel SweepSAR technique, to provide high resolution and large swath imagery, and will scan the entire globe to provide all-weather, day & night data at 12-day intervals. NISAR can detect even small changes in the Earth’s surface such as ground deformation, storm characterization, ice sheet movements and sea ice classification, changes in soil moisture, mapping & monitoring of surface water resources, vegetation dynamics, shoreline monitoring and disaster response.

NISAR, carrying the dual-band SAR involving L- & S-Band SAR, is a global, microwave imaging satellite capable of acquiring fully polarimetric and interferometric data. While the S-band radar system, data handling and high-speed downlink system, the spacecraft and the launch system are developed by ISRO, the L-band radar system, high speed downlink system, the solid-state recorder, GPS receiver, the 9-metre boom hoisting the 12-metre unfurlable reflector, are delivered by NASA.

A senior official from the regional centre of ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre – which will collect the S-Band data that NISAR’s radar will capture and relay – said, “Although our work of analyzing the satellite images will increase, getting accurate advance information will be crucial. While the existing satellites and various government departments do share advanced information and alerts, the NISAR data will be several steps ahead. It will share better quality and high resolution images of the same location – irrespective of weather and sunshine – of the same location, twice every 12 days. This will help in knowing dangers and issuing alerts to the district and village administrations in advance.”