Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT takes witness-complainant to new burial site at Boliyar

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Dharmasthala mass burial case on Friday allegedly took the witness-complainant to a newly identified alleged burial site, marked as Spot No. 15, at Boliyaru in Dharmasthala village, Belthangady taluk.

The witness-complainant was accompanied by Investigating Officer SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama and Assistant Commissioner of Puttur Division, Stella Varghese.

Earlier, sources in the SIT had said they would begin inspection and exhumation at newly identified burial sites. So far, out of the 14 spots identified for exhumation, human remains were allegedly found only at Spot No. 6. Spot No. 13 is yet to be exhumed.