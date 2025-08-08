SC caste survey report to be discussed at Special Cabinet meet in Karnataka on August 16

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet has decided to discuss the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission’s report on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes on August 16. The report was submitted to the Cabinet on Thursday.

“The Commission has surveyed 92 per cent of the people of 101 SC communities. Copies of the report have been distributed to all the members of the Cabinet. Everyone will come to the special cabinet meeting after reading the report and participate in the discussion”, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

The ministers hailing from different SC communities, including Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, Excise Minister RB Thimmapur, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge and Backward Classes Development minister Shivaraj Tangadagi did not speak much about the report, according to sources.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested the ministers to go through the report and come back for a positive debate in the special Cabinet.

The Congress government is seemingly under tremendous pressure with the leadership of SC Left community, which fought for internal reservation for over three decades, urging for the early implementation of the recommendations of the Commission as it was a year ago the Supreme Court, on Aug.1, 2024, pronounced that the states are constitutionally empowered to classify the SC quota.

However the Bhovi and Lambani communities’ leadership want the CM not to hurry. The government has to take a decision as it cannot go ahead with recruitment without implementing sub-classification of the SC quota.

The Commission has classified the 101 castes into A,B,C,D, E categories and allotted 1, 6, 5, 4 and 1 per cent each.

The SC Left aka Madiga caste has emerged as the largest with a population of 36,69,246 (34.91%) and the Commission has recommended a 6 per cent quota out of the 17 per cent SC quota under Category B.