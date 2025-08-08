Trade Unions of KSRTC Employees call off indefinite transport strike

BENGALURU: The Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions of KSRTC Employees informed the Karnataka High Court on Thursday that they have unanimously resolved to call off their indefinite transport strike with immediate effect.

Placing the memo filed by the counsel of the union on record, a division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi disposed of the petition filed by J Sunil and others against the indefinite strike. The court had stayed the strike for a day on Monday to learn about the negotiations between the trade unions and the state government on various demands of transport employees.

However, as the strike went ahead, the court on Tuesday warned of initiating contempt action against the trade unions while also taking them to task, saying that they cannot hold the public to ransom and cause inconvenience. The court had also extended the stay for the strike till Thursday.

On Thursday, the trade unions filed a resolution to call off the strike. Thereafter, the court was informed by counsel of the petitioners, Deeksha Amrutesh, that the strike was called off after the interim order and conciliation is going on. She also requested the court to fix a timeline for the government to decide the matter, otherwise a similar scenario would arise again. However, the court disposed of the case with an observation to let the conciliation go on as anyway, the strike has been called off.