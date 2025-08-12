Rajanna sacked after his comments angered Congress amid controversies, high-stakes power struggles

BENGALURU: On the surface, it seemed like a routine resignation. But behind the calm façade of Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s sudden exit from the Karnataka cabinet lies a web of controversy, high-stakes power struggles and whispers of betrayal that have set the state’s political corridors abuzz.

The 74-year-old minister, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, part of the latter’s core support group and a key face of ST community, resigned without warning on the first day of the legislature session. The timing couldn’t have been more telling — or more suspicious.

Insiders suggest that the tipping point was a seemingly offhand comment — but one that rattled Congress from Bengaluru to Delhi. A few days ago, Rajanna had said that the controversial voter list in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, part of the Bangalore Central Parliamentary segment -- which is central to the Congress’ “vote theft” offensive against BJP, had been prepared during the Congress rule. This gave an impression that Congress too did not do anything on the very issue that the party is fighting against.

For the Congress High Command, it was heresy. For Siddaramaiah, who was Rajanna’s political ally since the Janata Parivar era, it was an embarrassment too large to contain.

But even before Rajanna sent in his resignation, the Chief Minister’s Office had forwarded its recommendation for his ouster to the Raj Bhavan. A communique from the governor’s office sealed his fate and he was removed from the council of ministers with immediate effect. The message was clear: This wasn’t a resignation, it was a purge.