Rajanna sacked after his comments angered Congress amid controversies, high-stakes power struggles

BENGALURU: On the surface, it seemed like a routine resignation. But behind the calm façade of Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s sudden exit from the Karnataka cabinet lies a web of controversy, high-stakes power struggles and whispers of betrayal that have set the state’s political corridors abuzz.
The 74-year-old minister, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, part of the latter’s core support group and a key face of ST community, resigned without warning on the first day of the legislature session. The timing couldn’t have been more telling — or more suspicious.
Insiders suggest that the tipping point was a seemingly offhand comment — but one that rattled Congress from Bengaluru to Delhi. A few days ago, Rajanna had said that the controversial voter list in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, part of the Bangalore Central Parliamentary segment -- which is central to the Congress’ “vote theft” offensive against BJP, had been prepared during the Congress rule. This gave an impression that Congress too did not do anything on the very issue that the party is fighting against.
For the Congress High Command, it was heresy. For Siddaramaiah, who was Rajanna’s political ally since the Janata Parivar era, it was an embarrassment too large to contain.
But even before Rajanna sent in his resignation, the Chief Minister’s Office had forwarded its recommendation for his ouster to the Raj Bhavan. A communique from the governor’s office sealed his fate and he was removed from the council of ministers with immediate effect. The message was clear: This wasn’t a resignation, it was a purge.
Now, cabinet left with just one ST minister
This isn’t the first time that Rajanna has set off political tremors. Earlier this year, he stunned the Assembly by alleging an attempt to honeytrap him — a sensational claim that drew national media attention and forced his party into frantic damage control.
But he survived then — protected, perhaps, by his long-standing bond with Siddaramaiah. But this time, it wasn’t enough. With Rajanna’s ouster, the state cabinet is left with just one ST minister: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi. The resignation of minister B Nagendra some 14 months ago over the Valmiki Corporation corruption scandal had already miffed the politically vital ST population, especially in districts that border AP and Telangana.
Rajanna is believed to influence up to 15 key Assembly constituencies that have Nayaka population of 15-20%. Can Congress afford this loss with elections to zilla and taluk panchayats and BBMP around the corner is the big question.
While some suggest that it is all over for Rajanna, sources say he’s already plotting his next move. With a reputation for bouncing back, some believe that Rajanna could quietly return to the cabinet within a year.