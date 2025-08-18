CM Siddaramaiah must reveal persons behind SIT formation: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

CHITRADURGA: Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka on Sunday urged CM Siddaramaiah to reveal the real persons who pressured the state government to form the SIT to look into the Dharmasthala mass burial case. He told reporters that the present probe should not end here, but handed over to the NIA.

Everyday, the state government receives thousands of complaints, and SITs are not set up. In stark contrast, the SIT for the Dharmasthala case was formed without any explicit demand, based solely on unfounded allegations, he added.

“Setting up of the SIT has tarnished the reputation of Dharmasthala and its deities. This situation must be rectified,” he insisted.

He said the expenditure on the SIT is an extravagant waste of resources and the investigation was influenced by “Urban Naxals”.

“This is a blatant conspiracy orchestrated by the Tipu gang,” he said, alleging that they are disseminating misinformation through social media. He identified a YouTuber, Sameer, as a member of this gang.

DCM DK Shivakumar, ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Laxmi Hebbalkar have announced that they would visit Dharmasthala after the conclusion of the current legislature session.