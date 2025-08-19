Bihar migrants in Bengaluru fear SIR may cost welfare

BENGALURU: Migrant labourers from Bihar who find their earnings in Bengaluru are anxious about the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Many are unaware of the process, while others fear that failing to complete it could affect the rations and welfare benefits their families depend on back home.

According to SIR, if a name is missing, the burden is on the voter to file two forms with supporting documents before September 1. Many migrants said they were unaware of the forms or did not know how to fill them out. Most of them whom TNIE spoke to said they go in groups during October or November during the Chhath Puja, one of the most important festivals in Bihar, and return by January or February, and for that they work and save throughout the year. Hence, travelling now is unrealistic.

The SIR, undertaken ahead of Assembly elections expected in November, has triggered confusion among workers who say they are determined to remain on the rolls but do not know how to comply.