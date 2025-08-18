To SIR, with love? Supreme Court's Bihar voter roll verdict and the battle for Democracy

The voter list has never been a neutral document in Bihar. In a state where politics runs in the bloodstream, the rolls are less a technical ledger than a barometer of power, a signal of who counts and who does not. The recent Supreme Court ruling on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has therefore landed not as a dry legal pronouncement but as a thunderclap across the political landscape.

Addressing petitions on mass deletions, the Court drew a decisive line: voter verification cannot be conflated with citizenship, nor can absence of documents justify disenfranchisement. It also directed the Election Commission to publish the names of the nearly 6.5 million voters who have been removed, with reasons, accessible district by district, booth by booth. The message is unambiguous: transparency and accountability must underpin the rolls, or the legitimacy of the entire democratic exercise stands compromised.

This is not a procedural reminder but a reframing of the controversy as a constitutional issue. By insisting that the right to vote cannot be curtailed by bureaucratic fiat, the Court reminded political parties and the Election Commission that the sanctity of the franchise lies at the heart of Indian democracy.

Migrant Biharis: The invisible majority

The ruling comes as a lifeline for Bihar's most vulnerable citizens: its migrants. For decades, out-migration has defined the state's social reality. From Delhi's construction sites to Punjab's mandis, from Gulf labour camps to Mumbai's chawls, Bihari workers sustain themselves far from home. These men and women are least likely to be present when a Booth Level Officer knocks, least likely to produce documents, and most likely to find their names struck off the rolls.

The disappearance of 6.5 million names is not a clerical accident but a structural by-product of this migratory economy. By affirming that absence of documents cannot erase the right to vote, the Supreme Court has effectively given migrants a constitutional shield. For once, the law has acknowledged what politics prefers to forget: millions of Biharis live outside but remain bound to the state's future through the ballot.

The political chessboard

The verdict could re-engineer Bihar's political equations.

The BJP, which framed the SIR exercise in the language of 'national security' and 'illegal infiltration' particularly in Seemanchal, now finds its narrative dented. Its attempt to turn demographic anxiety into electoral gain must be recalibrated, for the Court has stripped away the legality of conflating voter verification with citizenship.

For the RJD and Congress, the ruling is manna. They can portray the deletions not as lapses but as an assault on constitutional rights, and themselves as defenders of the ordinary voter. Rahul Gandhi, in particular, gains both a legal and moral edge. His insistence that democracy is hollow without "one person, one vote" now carries judicial affirmation. His starting his Vote Adhikar Yatra from Bihar must come as no surprise.

The JD(U), caught between alliance compulsions and its base among backward castes and minorities, walks on a narrow ridge. It cannot appear indifferent to disenfranchisement without alienating supporters yet cannot repudiate its partner without risk. This tension may shape Nitish Kumar's moves ahead.

The double voter ID scandals

The controversy over Tejashwi Yadav allegedly holding two voter IDs, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's name appearing in two constituencies, only underscores the endemic opacity of voter management in Bihar.

Both camps accuse each other of fraud, but the deeper truth is that the absence of transparent processes makes such duplications almost inevitable. The Supreme Court's insistence on publishing the deletions, booth by booth, directly addresses this malaise. By forcing sunlight into the process, it makes it harder for any party to weaponise accusations while standing on equally shaky ground.

In this sense, the verdict does more than resolve a technical dispute. It repositions the national debate on democracy.

Rahul Gandhi's moment

Rahul Gandhi, who has struggled to cut through the cynicism of Indian politics, can now stand on firmer ground. His claim that the struggle is not simply about defeating the BJP but about defending the Constitution finds concrete vindication. By invoking the Supreme Court's words, he can argue that his opposition was not partisan but principled.

The phrase "one person, one vote" carries a resonance that cuts across caste, class, and community. In Bihar, where electoral mobilisation has long been reduced to a battle of identities, this could prove a potent counter-narrative. The ruling provides Gandhi and the opposition with precisely the moral high ground they have lacked—a chance to frame themselves as custodians of democracy rather than as mere combatants in a grubby contest for power.

Lessons from the past

Bihar has been here before. In the 1990s, when caste wars raged across the countryside, voter list revisions were tools of manipulation, trimming or of padding names to tilt outcomes. Then, disputes were localised.

Today, in an age of media saturation, judicial oversight, and nationalised politics, such controversies escalate into national crises. The Election Commission once enjoyed a reputation, under TN Seshan, as a fearless guarantor of fairness. That reputation is now frayed, and Bihar's SIR saga deepens the perception of a weakened Commission.

The road ahead

The real test lies not in the Supreme Court's words but in the execution. Safeguarding 6.5 million voters requires more than PDFs on district websites. It demands digital transparency, mobile verification centres for migrants, and a guarantee that no voter is deleted without individual confirmation. If the Election Commission seizes this chance, it can restore trust and reclaim moral authority. If it fails, the perception of bias will linger, undermining not just Bihar's polls but the democratic process itself.

Bihar's voters are watching. They know who defends their rights and who profits from silence. The coming election will decide not only Patna's rulers but whether the Supreme Court's defence of democracy translates into lived reality. On that test rests the credibility of the Republic.

(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a columnist and public policy professional.)