Amidst opposition walkout, bill to revise tanks' buffer zone passed in Karnataka Legislative Council

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTDCA) Amendment Bill 2025, which was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday, was passed in the Legislative Council despite objection from the opposition members on Wednesday. The bill was passed amidst walkout by opposition.

Speaking after presenting the bill, Minor Irrigation Department Minister NS Boseraju said that earlier, the buffer zone of the lakes in the state was fixed at 30 meters. Now, the buffer zone is being fixed according to the lake's boundary.

A buffer zone of 0 meters up to 5 guntas, 3 meters from 5 guntas to 1 acre, 6 meters for 1-10 acres, 12 meters for 10-25 acres, 24 meters for 25-100 acres and 30 meters for lakes larger than 100 acres has been set. He said that infrastructure development, including roads and bridges, has been created in the buffer zones, and it is only for public utility. "Not even one feet is given to private people," he informed the Council.

Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that Bengaluru is growing rapidly these days, but infrastructure is not being developed in line with the population. Due to the amendment to the Lake Conservation Act, the size of the buffer zone is reduced, which is likely to destroy the lakes.

When it rains in Bengaluru city, houses are flooded. As a result of encroachment on the lake area, water is entering roads, he said. It must be admitted that all governments have failed in the matter of clearing the Rajkaluve, he added.