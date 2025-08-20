Amidst opposition walkout, bill to revise tanks' buffer zone passed in Karnataka Legislative Council

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTDCA) Amendment Bill 2025, which was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday, was passed in the Legislative Council despite objection from the opposition members on Wednesday. The bill was passed amidst walkout by opposition.
Speaking after presenting the bill, Minor Irrigation Department Minister NS Boseraju said that earlier, the buffer zone of the lakes in the state was fixed at 30 meters. Now, the buffer zone is being fixed according to the lake's boundary.
A buffer zone of 0 meters up to 5 guntas, 3 meters from 5 guntas to 1 acre, 6 meters for 1-10 acres, 12 meters for 10-25 acres, 24 meters for 25-100 acres and 30 meters for lakes larger than 100 acres has been set. He said that infrastructure development, including roads and bridges, has been created in the buffer zones, and it is only for public utility. "Not even one feet is given to private people," he informed the Council.
Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that Bengaluru is growing rapidly these days, but infrastructure is not being developed in line with the population. Due to the amendment to the Lake Conservation Act, the size of the buffer zone is reduced, which is likely to destroy the lakes.
When it rains in Bengaluru city, houses are flooded. As a result of encroachment on the lake area, water is entering roads, he said. It must be admitted that all governments have failed in the matter of clearing the Rajkaluve, he added.
"The report given by AT Ramaswamy, Laxman Rao, Yellappa Reddy and Koliwada committee regarding lake protection needs to be studied. Therefore, it should be given to the Joint House Committee," he demanded.
Council Member CT Ravi said that there is doubt whether there is a real estate lobby behind such action of reduction of the lake buffer zone. He also said the matter should be discussed in the Joint House Committee.
Opposition members Ravikumar, KS Naveen, Keshav Prasad and members of the ruling party raised objections regarding the amendment.
Speaking later, Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju said that the conservation of lakes is the priority of the government. There are 41,849 lakes in the state. The survey work of 35,985 lakes has been completed and the survey of 5687 lakes is pending. Out of the 13,644 encroached lakes, encroachment has been cleared in 7,987 lakes. Encroachment of 5,687 lakes needs to be cleared. He explained that the District Collectors hold meetings at the district level every month and expedite the clearance work.
In the present situation, as per the NGT order, there is no 30-meter buffer zone in the lakes in Bengaluru city. The purpose of the amendment bill is to protect the lakes and develop infrastructure. Therefore, he requested that the bill be passed.
The minister also stated that NGT is only a suggestion body and it is not binding on state.
The opposition members walked out of the house in protest against the amendment bill. However, the bill was passed.