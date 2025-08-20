Karnataka Cabinet tweaks, clears SC internal quota

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the long-pending issue of internal reservation within the 17 per cent quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), based on the recommendations of the HN Nagamohan Das Commission. It allocated 6 per cent for SC-Left, 6 per cent for SC-Right, and 5 per cent for all other groups.

The Commission, which submitted its report on August 4, 2025, had recommended dividing the quota into sub-categories to address demands from various SC groups. It had proposed 6 per cent for SC-Left (Madigas), 5 per cent for SC-Right (Holeyas), 4 per cent for Lambanis, Koramas, Korachas and Bhovis, 1 per cent for nomadic tribes, and 1 per cent for Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra, but the Cabinet adopted a slightly altered formula.

The decision comes after a long period of agitation by Dalit organisations, seeking fair distribution of reservation benefits. Officials described the move as an attempt to ensure “equity and social justice” across all communities within the SC category. The development follows a review meeting of the Karnataka State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Council, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha on August 16.

The meeting focused on improving welfare schemes, education, housing, healthcare and skill development for SC/ST communities, along with greater transparency and monitoring of funds. The Cabinet decision will be formally tabled in the ongoing Assembly session. There was no official ministerial briefing on Tuesday as the House is in session.