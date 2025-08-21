Action under forest laws if burials in woods proved: Minister Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said action will be taken if SIT probing the Dharmasthala case confirms that bodies were buried inside forests after illegally trespassing into them. He said action would be initiated as per the Forest Conservation Act and other applicable rules.

On allegations that bodies were cremated inside forest areas, he said the SIT’s investigation will establish the facts.

Khandre added that no non-forest activities are permitted inside forest areas. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Khandre launched the e-commerce platform of the Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation, which has been manufacturing furniture since 1973.