Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar air dashes MLAs to Bihar in a show of strength before Rahul

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday grabbed the opportunity to impress upon Rahul Gandhi as he took along 10 Congress MLAs from Karnataka on a special flight to Bihar to take part in the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra.’ He presented them before Gandhi in the sidelines of the yatra. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had reportedly claimed in New Delhi that Shivakumar does not have the backing of majority of MLAs like he has.

Considered a good organiser, Shivakumar’s move has been interpreted as one to impress the party bosses, especially Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has launched a battle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the Election Commission of India over the alleged ‘vote theft’ issue. It is also to send out a message that he would adher to the party’s ideology, especially in the wake of receiving criticism from his detractors for reciting a hymn of the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly recently.

It is also likely to draw the attention of the Congress allies in the INDIA bloc. Former cooperation minister KN Rajanna had spoken adversely against the vote theft issue criticising the Congress government as there were lapses on its part too as it could not check the voters’ theft though it was in power in Karnataka during the 2024 LS polls.