‘DK Shivakumar can do as he pleases, but top brass does not act’: KN Rajanna

TUMAKURU: Former cooperation minister KN Rajanna here on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, saying the latter can do whatever he wished with no action from the party high command.

Rajanna was dismissed from the Siddaramaiah cabinet after he spoke adversely against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s vote theft yatra that started in Bengaluru. “He (Shivakumar) can recite the RSS anthem, share the dais with BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a private event, and do whatever he wants. But we cannot say anything,” Rajanna said.

Even when AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge commented that “just taking a bath in Ganga in Prayagraj will not eliminate poverty”, Shivakumar went to the Kumbh Mela and took a dip.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not accept the invitation to the wedding of Ambani’s son. But Shivakumar attended along with his family,” Rajanna said. “We (Dalit leaders) cannot call any meetings of MLAs or ministers. Others (Surjewala) can call and speak. All this will be answered at an appropriate time,” he said.