Dharmasthala case: Complainant names those who forced him to commit alleged crimes

MANGALURU: The witness-complainant, who has been made accused in he Dharmasthala mass burial allegations case and is being interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), has revealed names of those who allegedly coerced him into carrying out the alleged crimes, an SIT officer requesting anonymity told 'The New Indian Express'.
The officer said the SIT will take custody of the persons named and question them if any material evidence is found.
The officer denied that the skull the complainant produced before the court was procured from a lab.
“We are yet to receive the FSL report. We have some information from FSL experts that the skull is 40 years old. The complainant was arrested as he could not show the place from where he claimed he exhumed it. He says somebody else handed it over to him.”
Meanwhile, a team of SIT officials recorded the statements of those from the complainant’s family who were allegedly molested 20 years ago when they were minors, as claimed by the complainant. But they contradicted his claims. SIT will continue to question the complainant on Tuesday too.
Meanwhile, activist Jayanth T appeared before the Belthangady police on Monday and recorded his statement in a case related to obstructing the police on the day Sowjanya campaign activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi was arrested.
Jayanth later said, “Those who speak the truth are being targeted. They may put me in jail and I am ready for it. I have not raped or murdered anyone. I have not snatched anyone’s property. I am fighting for women who were victims of rape and murder. I have not received any money for this fight nor am I targeting any temple or influential person. We want the rapists, murderers to be traced and punished. There is a demand to hand over the case to the NIA. SIT probe must continue and our police are capable,” he said.
Meanwhile, YouTuber Sameer MD, who was summoned again, appeared before the Belthangady police on Monday.