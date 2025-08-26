Dharmasthala case: Complainant names those who forced him to commit alleged crimes

MANGALURU: The witness-complainant, who has been made accused in he Dharmasthala mass burial allegations case and is being interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), has revealed names of those who allegedly coerced him into carrying out the alleged crimes, an SIT officer requesting anonymity told 'The New Indian Express'.

The officer said the SIT will take custody of the persons named and question them if any material evidence is found.

The officer denied that the skull the complainant produced before the court was procured from a lab.

“We are yet to receive the FSL report. We have some information from FSL experts that the skull is 40 years old. The complainant was arrested as he could not show the place from where he claimed he exhumed it. He says somebody else handed it over to him.”