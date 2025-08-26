I respect religious sentiments, says Banu Mushtaq

HASSAN: Expressing happiness over the state government’s invitation to her to inaugurate Dasara festivities in Mysuru, International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq on Monday said she receives the honour with love and affection.

She said the state government has given her a great responsibility of inaugurating the Nada Habba, which enriches the culture, tradition and art of the state. “I have high regards for Dasara, which is attended by lakhs of people. I respect the religious sentiments and Goddess Chamundeshwari, the main deity of Dasara festivities. Nada Habba is a part and parcel of Hindu culture and all sections of society enjoy it as an annual festival,” she said.

Banu said she witnessed Jamboo Savari along with her parents when she was a child.

Dasara above religion: Dr G

On the invitation extended to Banu Mushtaq and opposition parties’ objection to it, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said Dasara is above religion and caste. He said the festivities have been inaugurated by poet Nisar Ahmad in the past and celebrations held under Dewan Sir Mirza Ismail. It is a festival celebrated by all, he added.