Ear infection among cattle worries farmers around Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Dairy farmers from Ramanagara and Kolar, around Bengaluru Urban district, are facing a new challenge as their cattle are developing otitis (an ear infection), which has become a cause for concern.

This has directly affected milk production as infected cows are not feeding properly. The State Animal Husbandry Department, along with Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) and Veterinary College, Bangalore of Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Science University, are jointly studying the symptoms.

Prof Veeregowda BM from the Veterinary College told TNIE that the infection leads to pus formation in the ears of cows. Most of the cattle are infected in the left ear. The affliction affects nerves, leading to staggering gait, lack of coordination, discharge from the ear and nostrils, sleeping on one side and other symptoms, he added.

Cows find it difficult to eat or digest and a few have starved to death. It was noticed that the cattle that were affected last year have been infected again. The yield of milk has reduced to half among infected cattle.

This is the third year that the otitis outbreak has been reported. It is being seen only in Bengaluru’s neighbourhood, especially Anekal, Kanakapura, Sarjapur, Srinivasapura, Mulabagl, Ramanagara, Kolar and surrounding areas.