Dussehra is non-religious festival, appropriate for writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate it: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended the state government's decision to invite renowned Kannada writer and Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara, saying the event is a festival for all and not linked to any one religion.

Addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Dussehra is a non-religious festival. Everyone celebrates the Dasara Naada festival. Therefore, it is appropriate for it to be inaugurated by writer and activist Banu Mushtaq. I was given authority in a high-level committee regarding the selection of the Mysore Dasara inaugurator. It was decided that I should invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra. Poet Nisar Ahmed has inaugurated Dasara in the past too. Naada festival is a festival for everyone. It is a festival for Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains."

He further termed the people opposing Banu Mushtaq's choice as the inaugurator of Dussehra as "religious fanatics".

"When the Maharaja was not in power, even Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan celebrated Dussehra. Mirza Ismail, who was the Diwan, celebrated Dussehra. This is a non-religious festival. There are very few writers in Karnataka who have won the Booker Prize. Only religious fanatics talk about Banu Mushtaq being chosen as the inaugurator of Dussehra. They do not know history; it is good to know history," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BY Vijayendra on August 28 hit out at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over his "Chamundi Hills is not only for Hindus" remarks and claimed that it was an insult to Hindu traditions and beliefs.