SC stays trial against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order stayed the trial proceedings against him in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed,” a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said. The top court added that the notice was being issued primarily to consider remanding the matter back to the high court for next course of action in the case. The bench of the apex court passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa’s plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to quash the case.

The BJP strongman has vehemently denied the allegations, as he had said that he had merely attempted to assist a distressed mother-daughter duo he found near his residence, even contacting the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner to help them.

During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, said the high court had “ignored key evidence” and failed to consider statements suggesting that “nothing as such happened” during the alleged incident. “There are certain statements which prosecution suppresses… the high court ignored facts. He has been chief minister four times,” Luthra added.