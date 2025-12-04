RCU climbs down after uproar, agrees to award PhD to scholar who attempted suicide

BELAGAVI: In a dramatic climbdown following outrage, Rani Channamma University (RCU) on Thursday announced that it will finally hand over the PhD certificate to research scholar Sujata Pol, days after she allegedly attempted suicide over being denied the award during the university’s recent convocation ceremony.

The decision was taken at an emergency Syndicate meeting convened after the controversy spiralled, drawing public anger, student unrest, and questions over the university’s treatment of scholars.

At a hastily called press conference in Belagavi, Vice-Chancellor Prof. CM Thyagaraj admitted that the Syndicate decided to award the certificate “to protect the honour of the university.” He, however, denied allegations of caste-based discrimination and psychological intimidation raised by Pol, stating that 26 other candidates from various communities received their PhDs at the convocation.

University authorities maintained that Pol was not issued her award because she had failed to pay the mandatory convocation fee, unlike the other 26 scholars who completed both academic and administrative formalities. “She was the lone candidate who did not pay the prescribed fee,” Registrar Santosh Kamagouda clarified.

But Pol has firmly rejected this stand, alleging that senior university officials had targeted, harassed, and deliberately prevented her from receiving the prestigious degree from the Governor during the convocation. Her suicide attempt sent shockwaves across Belagavi and beyond, forcing the university to respond.