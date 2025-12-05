Delhi police issues notice to Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar, brother in National Herald probe

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has issued a notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and his younger brother D K Suresh seeking detailed financial and transactional information as part of its ongoing investigation into the National Herald case.

According to the notice, dated November 29, Shivakumar is believed to possess “vital information” related to the case registered on October 3 against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He has been asked to appear before investigators or submit the requested documents by December 19.

The EOW has sought details on Shivakumar’s personal and political background, his association with the Congress, and a complete breakdown of funds allegedly transferred by him or linked entities to Young Indian.

Investigators also want information on the purpose and source of these transfers, any communication with Young Indian or AICC officials, and whether the payments were made under instructions from others. Income tax filings, financial statements, and donation certificates related to the transactions have also been requested.

Sources close to Shivakumar called the notice politically motivated, alleging he is being targeted for “not playing ball” with the BJP. They claimed he remains one of the Congress leaders facing the most pressure but insisted the BJP would not succeed in “breaking him.”

