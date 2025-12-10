BJP netas, farmers detained during march to Soudha

BELAGAVI: Tension escalated in Belagavi on Tuesday as police detained several senior BJP leaders who were leading a massive protest against what they termed the Congress government’s “anti-farmer” policies. The detentions took place near the highway in Halaga village, as protesters attempted to march towards Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. The day began with a large gathering at Malini City Maidan, where state BJP president BY Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy addressed party workers and farmers.

Several MLAs, MLCs, and other senior BJP leaders also joined the demonstration, expressing solidarity with farmers from North Karnataka.

From the Maidan, protesters launched a rally towards Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, raising slogans against the government and demanding immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing agrarian crisis. As the rally advanced, a sizeable police contingent was deployed to prevent protesters from reaching the soudha.

The situation intensified when leaders and participants continued their march despite repeated warnings from the police. At Bali village in Halaga, police moved in to detain the leaders who were attempting to break security barricades and proceed toward the soudha.

Addressing the rally before his detention, Vijayendra said the protest was intended to “bring attention to the severe hardships being faced by farmers in North Karnataka.” He added that the government’s “indifference” had forced farmers to take to the streets. The protesters highlighted that maize farmers have long been demanding the opening of procurement centres. The BJP has vowed to continue its agitation until the State Government takes concrete steps to address farmers’ grievances.