BJP netas, farmers detained during march to Soudha

BELAGAVI: Tension escalated in Belagavi on Tuesday as police detained several senior BJP leaders who were leading a massive protest against what they termed the Congress government’s “anti-farmer” policies. The detentions took place near the highway in Halaga village, as protesters attempted to march towards Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. The day began with a large gathering at Malini City Maidan, where state BJP president BY Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy addressed party workers and farmers.
Several MLAs, MLCs, and other senior BJP leaders also joined the demonstration, expressing solidarity with farmers from North Karnataka.
From the Maidan, protesters launched a rally towards Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, raising slogans against the government and demanding immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing agrarian crisis. As the rally advanced, a sizeable police contingent was deployed to prevent protesters from reaching the soudha.
The situation intensified when leaders and participants continued their march despite repeated warnings from the police. At Bali village in Halaga, police moved in to detain the leaders who were attempting to break security barricades and proceed toward the soudha.
Addressing the rally before his detention, Vijayendra said the protest was intended to “bring attention to the severe hardships being faced by farmers in North Karnataka.” He added that the government’s “indifference” had forced farmers to take to the streets. The protesters highlighted that maize farmers have long been demanding the opening of procurement centres. The BJP has vowed to continue its agitation until the State Government takes concrete steps to address farmers’ grievances.
Chaos in Council
The Council, too, witnessed a heated debate between the Ruling and Opposition members while discussing the condition of farmers and the relief provided to them in Karnataka. BJP MLC CT Ravi alleged that the State Government has not established maize procurement centres to assist farmers.
He also alleged that the ruling government has failed to give justifiable prices to the sugarcane farmers, even when the Centre had announced Rs 3,550 per tonne Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to sugarcane farmers. The information which irked the ruling MLCs, accused Ravi of giving half-truths and false information.
Sugar and APMC Minister Shivanand Patil said that the Centre has reduced the quantity of procuring maize for the production of ethanol.On the issue of FRP to sugarcane, Industries Minister MB Patil accused Ravi of misleading the House by giving only half the information. He said that Ravi should have informed the house that Rs 3,550 per tonne includes harvesting and transportation. If this is excluded, the amount will come to only around Rs 2,700 per tonne.
LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that the State Government is not coming to the rescue of the farmers and betraying them. He also said that it is the responsibility of the State government to take delegation to the Centres to get funds.
At this point, ministers Santosh Lad and Shivanand Patil angrily asked what the responsibility of the BJP MPs of Karnataka is. Amid the chaos, Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh adjourned the House till Wednesday.