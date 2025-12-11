IndiGo cancels 60 flights from Bengaluru, plans to operate over 1,950 flights on Thursday

MUMBAI: Crisis-hit IndiGo cancelled 60 flights from Bengaluru Airport, a source said, even as the airline announced its plans to operate more than 1,950 flights on Thursday under scrutiny from the DGCA following large-scale disruptions in services on account of planning failures related to the implementation of new pilot and crew duty norms.

"IndiGo has cancelled 60 flights -- 32 arrivals and 28 departures from Bengaluru Airport," the source said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, has been summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit a comprehensive report, including data and an update on the recent operational disruptions, and will appear before the regulator at 3 pm on Thursday.

The airline, in a statement, said that it is "expecting to operate over 1,950 flights on Thursday."

The airline operates over 2,200 flights per day across its national and domestic network under the ongoing Winter schedule, which the government has already reduced by 10 per cent to help the carrier "stabilise" its operations and minimise cancellations, which touched 1,600 on December 5.

On Wednesday, IndiGo cancelled 220 flights from across three key airports -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with Delhi seeing the most cancellations at 137.

On Wednesday, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Mehta spoke for the first time in 10 days about the crisis, apologising for the chaos and attributing the massive disruptions to a combination of internal and external "unanticipated" events.

These "include minor technical glitches, scheduled changes linked to the start of the Winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and implementation of/ and operation under the updated crew rostering rules," Mehta said.

It is significant to note here that other Indian carriers also faced these "unanticipated external events ", but their operations remained largely unaffected.