Appaji to many, Shamanur built lasting institutions

BENGALURU: For generations of Congress workers and Lingayat leaders across Karnataka, he was simply Appaji — Father — a reassuring presence whose generosity, authority and warmth transcended politics. On Sunday evening, December 14, 2025, that presence faded into history.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa — veteran legislator, industrialist, educationist and All-India President of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha — passed away at 6.28 pm at Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru. He was 94. The oldest serving legislator in the country, he had been undergoing treatment since October 23 and succumbed to multi-organ failure and age-

related complications. For nearly a week, his condition had steadily worsened. Those close to him said he could barely speak in his final days. Leaders cutting across party lines, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, had visited him in hospital. Few political figures in Karnataka were as widely respected, or as affectionately remembered.

Born on June 16, 1931, in Davanagere to Shamanur Kallappa and Savitramma, Shivashankarappa hailed from a modest Sadar Lingayat family. From these unassuming beginnings rose a man whose life would read like political folklore. Educated at Government High School, Davanagere (SSLC, 1949) and DRM Science College (Intermediate, 1951), he chose not merely to seek power, but to build institutions — many of which would outlive him.