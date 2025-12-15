Govt born out of stolen votes is not democratic: Karnataka CM at vote chori rally in Delhi

BENGALURU: Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed ‘vote theft’ as an attack on the very idea of India.

“A government born out of stolen votes is not a democratic government,” he said at a rally against vote chori in New Delhi on Sunday, and demanded transparent electoral rolls, accountability of election authorities and independent institutions.

“This is a government that fears people, manipulates the mandate and survives only through deceit. This is precisely how democracies decline into electoral autocracies. Today, BJP’s vote chori is the biggest threat to the republic since independence,’’ Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said the power of the vote is the foundation of democracy.

“It is precisely this sacred power that the BJP is attacking through various methods, including the misuse of the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. Power is being stolen repeatedly and people have to raise their voice against this,’’ he said.

He added that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi exposed the mismatch in voter lists, booth-level manipulation and patterns that pointed to systematic and organised vote theft.

“From Mahadevapura to Aland in Karnataka, from Haryana to Bihar, he revealed how votes were suppressed, shifted, or diluted, especially in areas that stood with the Congress and INDIA bloc,” the CM said.