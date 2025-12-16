High command will decide on my continuation as CM: Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday told the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that the Congress high command would take a decision on his continuation as Chief Minister, even as he asserted that the present government would complete its full five-year term.
Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Dr H.D. Ranganath (Kunigal), the Chief Minister said the government had released a total grant of Rs 90,000 to Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Kunigal taluk over the last three years.
He explained that the assistance was provided under schemes aimed at encouraging the enrolment of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and women members, and at strengthening PACS through share capital support.
Expressing dissatisfaction, Dr Ranganath pointed out that Kunigal had received less funding compared to Madhugiri taluk. Siddaramaiah responded that the variation could be due to differences in the SC/ST population between the taluks and assured the House that the disparity would be addressed in the coming days.
When Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok and BJP MLA Aravind Bellad pressed the government to correct the imbalance, the Chief Minister remarked that they should “stop putting salt on burning wounds,” describing it as a commonly used Kannada proverb.
As the discussion took a political turn, Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue as Chief Minister for the full term, stating that the Congress had received a clear public mandate, unlike the BJP, which he accused of having allegedly come to power earlier through “Operation Lotus.”
Responding to the BJP’s charge that the Congress had approached the JD(S) to form a coalition government in the past, Siddaramaiah said it was the JD(S) that had approached the Congress.
Later, clarifying his remarks, the Chief Minister said that his continuation as CM rests with the party high command, while expressing confidence that the Congress government would complete five years and return to power again in the next Assembly elections.