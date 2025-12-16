High command will decide on my continuation as CM: Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday told the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that the Congress high command would take a decision on his continuation as Chief Minister, even as he asserted that the present government would complete its full five-year term.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Dr H.D. Ranganath (Kunigal), the Chief Minister said the government had released a total grant of Rs 90,000 to Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Kunigal taluk over the last three years.

He explained that the assistance was provided under schemes aimed at encouraging the enrolment of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and women members, and at strengthening PACS through share capital support.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Dr Ranganath pointed out that Kunigal had received less funding compared to Madhugiri taluk. Siddaramaiah responded that the variation could be due to differences in the SC/ST population between the taluks and assured the House that the disparity would be addressed in the coming days.