Some Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries feel they are ‘undeserving’: Survey

BENGALURU: The Lokniti-CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies) and Indus Action conducted a survey on the five guarantees and submitted a report to the state government in August 2025.

They stated that though the guarantees boosted self-confidence and empowered 80% of beneficiaries, the Gruha Lakshmi has backfired with some beneficiaries themselves feeling they are “undeserving”.

The survey, conducted between July 2024 and July 2025, suggested, “Implementing Shakti resulted in overcrowding of buses, inconveniencing male passengers inadvertently. The planned induction of 5,800 new buses could alleviate some of this. Positioning Gruha Lakshmi as financial security for women casts it as patronage instead of as basic income for unpaid household labour, an entitlement.

This misrepresents the scheme in the eyes of some recipients themselves, making them feel ‘undeserving’.” It also stated that a vast majority of beneficiaries align expenditures with family needs, rather than self actualisation efforts, indicating under-development.

It threw light on erratic Gruha Lakshmi payments, hampering monthly financial planning and precluding longer-term plans for women’s employment and entrepreneurship. It suggested ensuring monthly transfers for timely loan repayments, school fee instalments, etc.

The state allocated Rs 58,000 crore for the five guarantees in the 2025-26 budget.