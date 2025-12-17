Karnataka logs second lowest jobless rate

MANGALURU: Karnataka has emerged as one of India’s strongest performers on the employment front, recording the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.8 per cent, significantly below the national average.

Replying to an unstarred question, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFs) for July-September 2025 pegged the all-India unemployment rate at 5.2 per cent for persons aged 15 years and above under the current weekly status.

Urban India continued to face greater stress, with unemployment at 6.9 per cent, compared to 4.4 per cent in rural areas. In Karnataka, rural unemployment stood at 2.5 per cent, while urban unemployment was 3.3 per cent, pointing to relatively stable labour market conditions across regions.

The state also posted a labour force participation rate of 57.3 per cent and a worker population ratio of 55.6 per cent, reflecting robust engagement in economic activity. Gujarat topped the national chart with an even lower unemployment rate of 2.2 per cent, with both rural and urban joblessness among the lowest in India.

Among southern states, Andhra Pradesh reported a higher unemployment rate of 8.2 per cent, followed by Kerala at 8.0 per cent. In Kerala, rural unemployment was marginally higher at 8.2 per cent, compared to 7.7 per cent in urban areas.