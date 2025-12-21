Karnataka to auction unused excise licences for first time, eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue

BENGALURU: For the first time since the inception of the State Excise Department in 1965, the Congress government has initiated the process of auctioning unused retail licences. The government expects to earn around Rs 1,000 crore through the e-auction.

“This is the first time unused and unallotted Excise licences are being auctioned to generate revenue. The government is expecting to earn around Rs 1000 crore through the e-auctioning process. Some licences that the department had issued to government-owned MSIL (CL-11C) and were not opened have been taken back and are being auctioned under the CL-2A (CL2 retail liquor shops) category only. The CL-9A licences (CL9 bars & restaurants) that are being auctioned were discontinued and hence brought under the auction pool,” Joint Commissioner, Excise, Indian Made Liquor (IML), T Nagarajappa told the TNIE.

“Maximum number of licences – 182 out of 569 - will be auctioned for the eight (Excise) districts in Bengaluru Urban District (BUD),” added Ngarajappa.

The TNIE had reported earlier on the auction notification and details on December 7.

Registration for bidders will begin on December 22, while live e-bidding will take place between January 13 and January 20, 2026, according to the gazette notification. Bidders can participate only after completing registration and confirming online payment in their wallet. They have been advised to complete the registration process at least 48 hours before the start of the auction slot they wish to participate in.