Another Delhi visit in offing for Karnataka CM, DCM?

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the leadership change imbroglio in the Karnataka Congress government, political circles are abuzz with talk that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar may travel to New Delhi on December 26 or 27.

A Congress leader clarified that a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled for December 27, but the leadership issue does not figure in the agenda, and there is no official invitation yet for either leader to attend the meeting. “Perhaps they could discuss this issue either before or after the CWC.

As of now, there is no official intimation to the CM or DCM to attend these meetings,” the leader said, dismissing reports of an imminent Delhi summons. Another senior Congress leader remarked that the camps of the two top Karnataka leaders were “playing mind games” amid continued speculation over a power-sharing arrangement for the CM’s post.

The disagreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar centres on whether there exists a powersharing agreement, particularly the oft-rumoured “two-and-a-half-year” rotation formula under which Shivakumar would take over midway through the government’s five-year term.