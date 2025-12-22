With backers lobbying with Congress top brass, Karnataka minister Parameshwara may land DCM post

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, being touted as the dark horse for the chief minister’s post amid the change in leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is waiting to meet the high command leaders to throw his hat into the ring, sources said.

Parameshwara, backed by the Siddaramaiah camp, is likely to visit Delhi on December 26, on the eve of the Congress Working Committee meeting that will discuss issues of national importance. It is to be seen if he can meet senior party leader Sonia Gandhi, with whom he had a good equation.

Though he has not been to Delhi in a while, his sympathisers are said to be lobbying for him with the high command, sources said. If not the CM post, Parameshwara could land the deputy chief minister’s post. But he is pitted against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and RDPR minister Priyank Kharge, who seems to have emerged as a strong contender for that position under the Dalit quota, sources added.

“You (media) are planting many aspirants for the CM post. But I have said on many occasions that I will adhere to the high command’s decision,” he told reporters. He was answering a query on whether Shivakumar who contacted several leaders from the Siddaramaiah camp, left him out considering him to be a serious contender for the CM’s post.