Only those who make provocative speech oppose Hate Speech Bill: Karnataka CM

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that only those who indulge in provocative and hate speech are opposing the Hate Speech Prevention Bill. Speaking to the media in Mysuru on Monday, the CM asserted that there is no question of registering cases against anyone who does not engage in such acts.

Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s opposition to the proposed legislation.

Responding to allegations by the BJP that the Hate Speech Prevention Bill has been drafted to target specific individuals or groups, Siddaramaiah clarified that the law would apply equally to members of all political parties.

“Why is the BJP alone opposing it? Does hate speech help maintain peace in society?” he asked and added that the Bill aims to protect peace and fraternity.

He said incidents of hate speech have increased in recent times, making such legislation necessary. He alleged that the BJP’s strong opposition stems from its own engagement in hate speech.

Responding to the allegations that funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme were misappropriated, Siddaramaiah said there was no scope for misuse as the money is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.