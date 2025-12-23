Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expresses displeasure over ‘poor maintenance’ of Hampi

HAMPI: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her two-day visit to Vijayanagara district on an unhappy note, expressing strong displeasure over poor maintenance and lack of proper protocol by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Hampi Circle and the district administration.

According to informed sources, Sitharaman was visibly upset on Sunday while visiting the historic Kodandarama Temple in Hampi after she reportedly encountered unhygienic conditions, including human waste, along the pathway leading to the temple. The incident reportedly led her to question the cleanliness and overall upkeep of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Sources added that the minister expressed concern over the absence of adequate sanitation facilities and asked the officials about the number of public toilets available in the heritage area. She reportedly pointed out that if such conditions could inconvenience a Union Minister, the situation for thousands of daily visitors and tourists would be even worse.

It is also learnt that the minister was unhappy with what she described as a lack of seriousness from ASI officials and the district administration, despite several memoranda and repeated requests regarding maintenance and development works in Hampi.

During her visit to Hampi, Sitharaman chaired a contemplation workshop, where preparations for the upcoming Union Budget, scheduled to be presented in February, were discussed. Over 120 senior officials, including IAS officers, took part.

However, the visit was reportedly marred by repeated requests from local officials and elected representatives for additional funds for development projects, which, sources say, further added to the minister’s discomfiture.

Sitharaman’s visit has raised serious questions among local residents and stakeholders about the management, sanitation, and preservation of Hampi, one of India’s most important heritage sites. Residents have urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to address these longstanding issues and ensure better facilities.