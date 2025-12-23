Why fog forms and persists during winter

Bengaluru’s recent spell of cold mornings and dense fog has once again drawn attention to how weather behaves in ways that often surprise the public. While such conditions are commonly associated with northern India, their occurrence in a tropical city has raised questions about what is driving these changes. Scientists say the answer lies not in anomalies, but in basic atmospheric physics.

Weather may appear unpredictable, but it follows well-defined physical laws. Bengaluru’s elevated inland location, combined with clear winter skies and calm winds, allows rapid night-time heat loss from the surface. This cooling becomes strongest just before sunrise, leading to colder mornings and the formation of fog.

As the ground cools after sunset, the air in contact with it also cools. When this air reaches saturation, moisture condenses into tiny droplets suspended near the surface, forming fog. Fog is essentially a cloud at ground level and does not require rainfall or storm systems to develop. Urban aerosols further influence its density by providing surfaces on which water vapour can condense, causing visibility to drop sharply.

The persistence of fog is linked to the formation of a temperature inversion during winter nights. Colder, denser air becomes trapped near the ground beneath warmer air above, suppressing vertical mixing. With little wind to disturb this arrangement, fog can persist for several hours into the morning, especially in low-lying and open areas.

Local terrain also plays a role. Cold, dense air tends to flow downslope at night and collect in depressions, making certain areas more prone to dense fog. Built-up regions may remain slightly warmer, but higher pollution levels can make the fog that does form more opaque. Fog usually clears after sunrise, when solar heating weakens the inversion and allows air to mix vertically.