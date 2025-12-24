Cops give MUDA case diary to special court

BENGALURU: Lokayukta police on Tuesday submitted the case diary to the special court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs to pass orders on the ‘B’ report filed by them in relation to the first information report (FIR) registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathy, brother-in-law Mallikarjun and another person named Devaraj.

The case relates to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to Parvathy by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The police submitted the case diary in a sealed cover before the court of Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat.

The judge had asked for the diary while hearing the protest petition filed by complainant Snehamayi Krishna to reject the ‘B’ report filed by the Lokayukta police as they did not submit the final probe report in to the alleged irregularities by former commissioners of MUDA, despite sufficient time was given to them.

At this juncture, Krishna submitted the third additional written submission. He also filed a requisition along with it seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against the investigation officer under the Contempt of Court Act. Further hearing is adjourned to January 5.

On December 18, the special court said that it will have to proceed on the basis of the report which has already been filed before the court, since the investigating agency has not placed any materials with respect to further investigation, and hence the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) was directed to furnish the case diary.