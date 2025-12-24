Pregnant woman’s murder: Three more held in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Two days after the gruesome honour killing of Manya Patil, a 20-year-old pregnant woman in a village near Hubballi, was reported, police have arrested three more persons involved in the crime.

The arrested have been identified as Fakkirgouda Patil (51), Basavangouda Patil (49) and Gurusiddagouda Patil (45), all residents of Inam Virapur village, where the murder took place on the night of December 21.

Manya, who married Vivekanand Doddamani, a Dalit boy from the same village, was beaten to death by her father Prakash Gouda and two of his brothers. Manya’s in-laws, who were also injured in the attack, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The condition of Manya’s mother-in-law is still critical.

Police said the fresh arrests were made on the basis of call records and CCTV footage.

“It is evident that several people in the village instigated the Gouda family members to take stringent action against Manya and her husband’s family for marrying a boy from the Dalit community. It is alleged that they had planned to attack the couple and torch the house where pregnant Manya was living with her husband and his family.

“One of the three arrested was found carrying a plastic can filled with what appeared to be petrol. The investigation is underway. Depending on the findings, all persons who supported the crime directly or indirectly will be arrested,” said a police officer.

A police platoon has been deployed at Inam Virapur village to prevent further flare ups. With many relatives of Vivekanand Doddamani visiting their house after the killing, the police are expected to hold a peace meeting in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Tuesday issued a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family of Vivekanad.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu handed over the cheque to Vivekanand’s father at a private hospital in Hubballi, where he is undergoing treatment.