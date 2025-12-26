Tourism Minister Shekhawat to visit Hampi to address cleanliness situation

HAMPI: A TNIE report highlighting poor maintenance at the UNESCO World Heritage site Hampi during Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent visit was taken up at the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Following this, Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to visit Hampi in the first week of January to review the situation.

Sources said the Cabinet discussion referred to the TNIE report on the lack of cleanliness and infrastructure at Hampi during Sitharaman’s visit last week. Acting on the report, the state government sought an explanation from the Vijayanagara district administration regarding the lapse.

During Sitharaman’s visit to Hampi for discussions related to the upcoming Union Budget in the Contemplation Workshop held in Hampi, unhygienic conditions, including human waste, were reportedly found near the Kodandarama Temple. Upset by the situation, the Finance Minister curtailed her visit and returned to her private hotel. Around 120 senior officials from the Finance Ministry had accompanied her.

Officials said Sitharaman expressed strong displeasure with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to maintain cleanliness at the heritage site and warned that strict action would follow if the situation was not addressed before her next visit.