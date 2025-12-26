Tourism Minister Shekhawat to visit Hampi to address cleanliness situation

HAMPI: A TNIE report highlighting poor maintenance at the UNESCO World Heritage site Hampi during Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent visit was taken up at the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Following this, Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to visit Hampi in the first week of January to review the situation.
Sources said the Cabinet discussion referred to the TNIE report on the lack of cleanliness and infrastructure at Hampi during Sitharaman’s visit last week. Acting on the report, the state government sought an explanation from the Vijayanagara district administration regarding the lapse.
During Sitharaman’s visit to Hampi for discussions related to the upcoming Union Budget in the Contemplation Workshop held in Hampi, unhygienic conditions, including human waste, were reportedly found near the Kodandarama Temple. Upset by the situation, the Finance Minister curtailed her visit and returned to her private hotel. Around 120 senior officials from the Finance Ministry had accompanied her.
Officials said Sitharaman expressed strong displeasure with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to maintain cleanliness at the heritage site and warned that strict action would follow if the situation was not addressed before her next visit.
Shekhawat assured the Cabinet that he would visit Hampi to assess the issues and ensure corrective measures. As per district administration sources, Shekhawat is scheduled to visit Hampi on January 6.
On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Kavita Mannikeri, along with senior district officials, conducted an inspection of the Hampi heritage area. During the visit, ASI officials were served a notice for poor maintenance during the Finance Minister’s visit.
A senior district administration official said the notice was issued based on the TNIE report published on December 23, which brought the issue to national attention.
“For the past two years, the district administration has repeatedly written to the ASI about the lack of public toilets and poor maintenance at Hampi. However, no action was taken,” the official said.