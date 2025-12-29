Indian space ecosystem: Big feats, small setbacks

2025 was a successful year for the Indian space ecosystem led by ISRO despite a few unexpected setbacks. Thus, there were moments of joy as well as disappointment.

ISRO achieved a milestone in the beginning of the year with the successful launch of two ‘SpaDeX’ satellites. Separated by about 20km in orbit, the satellites were successfully docked on January 16. Two months later, they were successfully undocked. This process was repeated for the second time in orbit, thereby making India one of the few countries having this capability with far reaching implications.

The year also saw GSLV Mark–II, which metamorphosed into an ‘obedient child’ from its earlier ‘naughty boy’ image, flawlessly proving its versatility by placing the 2,400kg NISAR satellite in its intended orbit on July 30.

Another event that the country rejoiced was the successful sojourn of ISRO’s Gaganyatri Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla as the pilot of the ‘Axiom 4’ mission to International Space Station (ISS). And LVM3, the most powerful launch vehicle built by ISRO and affectionately referred to as ‘Bahubali’, achieved another success on November 2 by placing CMS-03 communication satellite in its intended intermediate orbit.

The PM inaugurating the Skyroot Launch Vehicle integration facility in Hyderabad on November 27 signified the notable progress in the Indian space startups domain.