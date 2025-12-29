Shux’s AxIOM-4 feat adds thrust to India’s space plans

BENGALURU: India always continued to inspire awe among global powers with its achievements in the space sector – ISRO’s Mars Mission and Chandrayaan series being some of the biggest to catch the eye of the big players in the global arena. And 2025 was no different. The participation of Group Captain and Gaganyatri Shubanshu Shukla in the Axiom-4 mission, and him docking the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft named Grace into the International Space Station (ISS), were a loud announcement of India taking giant strides in its space programmen.

The Axiom-4 mission, and ISRO’s participation in it, also set the tone and focus of the public and private Indian space sector to the most sought after scheduled missions – Gaganyaan and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). The first manned mission is scheduled for 2027, and the launch of the first module of BAS is scheduled for 2028. ISRO aims to establish and start operations of the entire space station by 2035.

As a part of the creation of the BAS, ISRO also successfully conducted the SpaDeX mission, where two 220Kg satellites were docked and undocked in the Low Earth Orbit in January.

By detecting the liquid oxygen leak in the spacecraft scheduled for launch for the Axiom-4 and demanding its fix before launch, India asserted its involvement and showed its strength. “The safety of the astronauts in space is more important than the launch date,” an ISRO team had stated during the meeting with Axiom Space and SpaceX teams ahead of the mission launch. The four-member crew included Shukla, Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, and two mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.