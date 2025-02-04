1,652 km of new rail tracks in Karnataka since 2014: Railway Minister

BENGALURU: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said 1,652 km of new rail tracks have been laid across Karnataka since 2014. This exceeds the entire railway network of Sri Lanka, he added.

Briefing media persons in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu virtually in the light of Union budget, he said, “An average of 150 km of new tracks were laid annually (in Karnataka) which marks a significant improvement over an average of 113 km laid during 2009-2014.”

Tendering has been initiated to instal the Kavach safety system across 1,672 km in Karnataka.

Electrification has been completed in 96.5% of the rail network in Karnataka which includes parts of South Western Railway, South Central Railway, Southern Railway and Central Railway. “An average electrification of 294 km per year has been done during 2014-25 which is 16 times more compared to the average of 18 km per year during 2009-14,” he said.

There has been a consistent increase in the average annual budget outlay for Railways in Karnataka. “For FY 2025-26, it is Rs 7,564 crore, an increase from Rs 7,559 crore allocated in FY 2024-25,” je said.